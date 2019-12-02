The Nov. 26 Health & Science article “Her deterioration was frightening” was a powerful argument for increased collaboration among health-care professionals. The article could have easily been written about a friend of mine whose persistent cough, fatigue and shortness of breath had continued for about six months without any definitive diagnosis beyond asthma. After seeing little improvement, he finally insisted on an EKG, which resulted in an immediate trip to the emergency room and several days in the hospital, where his underlying cardiomyopathy was diagnosed.