Monica Bhargava made a strong point in her Jan. 20 Outlook essay, “When the doctor blames you for having lung cancer,” for how the medical community often blames patients for their plight, using lung cancer and smoking as the context for her comments.

When I was a student, I often heard the derogatory word “gomer” for patients who often were homeless, alcoholic and did not have ready access to medical care. I am certain this bias also is pervasive regarding those unfortunate patients addicted to opioids. There certainly are other examples, such as treating (and blaming) obese patients for diabetes.

As a longtime medical educator, I see the real underlying problem as a disparity between what trainees are taught in the classroom and what teachers role-model in the clinical setting. All medical schools in North America devote significant curricular hours to communication skills, including those that involve giving bad news. Importantly, they have opportunities to practice with actors who portray real-life scenarios. My concern is that many residency programs do not continue this discussion as part of residency training.

The bias described in the article will continue as long as we devalue the importance of communication training across the continuum of medical education.

Larrie Greenberg, Potomac

The writer, professor emeritus of pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, is a consultant in medical education.