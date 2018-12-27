In his Dec. 24 op-ed, “As we’ve slept, our military has diminished,” Robert J. Samuelson argued that unwise defense cuts have weakened our military. I am sorry, but until the Pentagon can accurately tell the American taxpayer how it actually spends its money, there is no basis for anyone to claim it needs more funding. While the Pentagon recently had an audit, it was important to note that there are still no systems in place to track spending.

The many women and men of the military deserve more than “we need more.” They deserve a Defense Department that has set priorities based on the resources it has, and that, if it needs more, can clearly articulate why and how the additional funds would be spent.

Matthew Murguia, Kensington

Robert J. Samuelson made some valid points in his Dec. 24 op-ed. However, he argued that we have not spent enough on the military because it is in competition with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and the like. Unfortunately, he took too narrow a view. While social welfare spending needs certainly are substantial, the real cause of budget stress is simply insufficient resources.

A pragmatic approach to budgeting would try to raise 20 percent or so of gross domestic product via taxation and spend 20 percent on federal budget needs. We last raised approximately 20 percent of GDP in 2000 and — thanks to unrelenting tax cuts since (which will be exacerbated this year by the recent tax “reform”) — we will generate no more than 17 percent of GDP this year. If we truly want to appropriately fund both domestic and defense needs, the American people must accept the requirement to tax ourselves accordingly. Until the public — and Congress — accepts this truism, we will struggle with resource shortfalls.

Alan Neuschatz, Chevy Chase