President Trump speaks before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border with Mexico, along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Vice President Pence and in the Oval Office on June 20. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

I had to chuckle at the photograph that accompanied the June 21 front-page article “Trump reverses himself on separating families” that showed Andrew Jackson looking askance at the activities going on before him.

Steve Robin, Leesburg