I had to chuckle at the photograph that accompanied the June 21 front-page article “Trump reverses himself on separating families” that showed Andrew Jackson looking askance at the activities going on before him.
Steve Robin, Leesburg
Opinion Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events
