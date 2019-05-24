Regarding Gregory Jaczko’s May 19 Outlook essay, “Atomic power can’t save us”:

For about 60 years, we Tidewater residents have been knowingly living cheek to jowl with the uninterrupted design, construction, maintenance, refueling and retirement of nuclear power plants. Dozens of them. Two more are now under development down by the James River. I doubt there will be a single meaningful protest or a noteworthy expression of fear because there has never been a troublesome incident.

Yes, I refer to the aircraft carriers and submarines that have been (and are being) built at the Newport News shipyard. The author made a valid point about the risk and cost of nuclear energy. Three accidents have occurred at big nuclear plants; two were real disasters. However, is there nothing to be learned from our extraordinary record concerning the benefit and safety of smaller reactors such as those that power our Navy’s vessels? Are they not a worthy option to be explored for carbon-free electric power generation? The essay did not mention them.

Ed Chambers, Williamsburg, Va.

Gregory Jaczko’s fear of nuclear power is based on the past: 1950s technology designed to power submarines. Adm. Hyman G. Rickover used a surplus naval core to build a commercial demonstration reactor that became the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in 1958. Companies adapted that technology to build the industry visible today.

Until recently, nobody attempted to develop a commercial reactor from scratch.

Today, we have two promising lines of development: small modular reactor (SMR) packaging and alternative fuel cycles. With SMRs, the high-quality fabrication and test are done in factory controlled environments rather than at field sites. Smaller means simpler, safer, less sensitive to residual heat and lower-cost mass production. The first commercial-scale power plant assembled from modules is scheduled to start up in 2026. Novel fuel cycles are designed for specialized applications (high-temperature gas reactors), and fast neutron cycles consume a large portion of fertile isotopes with little waste. Because the planet has enough fertile isotopes to indefinitely power all of civilization’s energy needs, nuclear fission is inevitable. But the industry will not resemble that feared by Mr. Jaczko.

Alex Pavlak, Severna Park

The writer is chairman of the

Future of Energy Initiative.

Yes, we need to reduce our carbon emissions, but there are much cheaper and safer ways to generate carbon-free electricity than nuclear power, including offshore wind, which Gregory Jaczko is now pursuing.

Another fundamental concern is that we still have not found a way to safely dispose of nuclear waste. According to the Government Accountability Office, the U.S. nuclear power industry has generated more than 88,000 tons of radioactive waste. That waste is accumulating in nuclear plants across America — 80 sites in 35 states. Experts say it is being stored in untested, unmonitored, thin-wall canisters, often vulnerable to natural disasters and terrorist attacks. And now, there are plans to move the waste to interim storage sites, with all the transportation risks that entails. It does not seem responsible to continue investing in nuclear energy without first figuring out how to dispose of radioactive waste.

Interestingly, Mr. Jaczko was a key panelist at a congressional briefing on decommissioning nuclear power plants held recently by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. It is eye-opening to see how careless we are about handling nuclear waste.

Carol Werner, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.