I was intrigued by Sebastian Junger’s July 7 Sunday Opinion essay, “Our politics are in our DNA,” reporting that measuring two parts of a person’s brain can predict political orientation a remarkable 72 percent of the time.

So Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Iolanthe” opera song with the verse “every boy and every gal that’s born into the world alive is either a little liberal or else a little conservative” seems to have been spot on!

It makes one wonder whether electioneering isn’t a complete waste of time and whether balloting is even needed. All you would need is for every registered voter to be required to present the dimensions of their anterior cingulate and their right amygdala. It would certainly foil Russian electoral interference.

Ridley Nelson, Great Falls

Sebastian Junger’s contention that our political ideologies are partially rooted in our DNA is given further credence by the polarity theory of evolutionary neuropsychologist Silvan Solomon Tomkins.

Tomkins developed affect/script psychology by identifying nine genetically preprogrammed affects, what most people refer to as feelings. However, these are shaped or “scripted” by learning and life experiences.

This is particularly true of “ideo-affective” or ideological scripts that Tomkins labeled as “normative” (conservative) or “humanistic” (liberal/progressive) scripts. A better understanding of affect/script psychology by most human beings could contribute greatly to ameliorating our political divisions and help both normatives and humanists to respect the values that our nature and nurture bring to our political debates.

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

