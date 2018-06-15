I commend The Post for giving space to highlight the epidemic of abuse in the evangelical Christian church, but the half-page illustration that accompanied the June 3 Outlook essay “The sin of silence” was confusing at best and misleading at worst. Illustrator Marina Muun should understand that everything about that image conveyed Catholicism or Episcopalianism: a clergyman in a collar, chasuble and stole, and a worshiper on her knees. None of these things is present in evangelical churches.

Evangelical clergy lead services and preach from the pulpit in suits and ties, and worshipers never kneel. Kneeling during a service is not part of the tradition, and churches don’t outfit their worship spaces with kneelers or cushions.

The iconic imagery of Catholicism was undeniable and inappropriate to accompany Joshua Pease’s article.