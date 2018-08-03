The July 21 obituary for Gary Beach, “Actor earned a Tony for turn in ‘The Producers’ ” [Metro], included a striking line: “Mr. Beach’s favorite moment in the show was a section of lyrics added to the ‘Springtime for Hitler’ number during the pre-Broadway run in Chicago. ‘It’s when Hitler does the tap challenge with the Allies and ends up rolling the wheelchair-bound Franklin Roosevelt off the stage,’ Mr. Beach explained. ‘[Mel] Brooks wrote, “It ain’t no mystery / If it’s politics or history / The thing you’ve got to know is / Everything is showbiz.” ’ ”

To paraphrase Lily Tomlin, it makes one appreciate just how hard it is for satire to keep up these days.

Alan Migdall, Gaithersburg