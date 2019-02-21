It was strange to read the Feb. 16 front-page article about dollar stores in Tulsa, “As dollar stores storm into cities, some see downsides,” when the gentrification in our own city seems to be creating almost the opposite problem. The Jan. 6 Metro article about rapidly increasing rents in the District, “As D.C.’s economy thrives, independent retailers struggle,” raised my concern about the future of my nearby Family Dollar store on H Street NE. As that earlier article described, many of the stores that provided needed services to our neighborhood (e.g., cleaners, convenience stores, barber shops) have disappeared because of increased rents.

Our local dollar store is not an “independent retailer,” but it allows folks to buy all kinds of things at a reasonable price that aren’t otherwise locally available, as well as some limited groceries. Many of its customers are low-income and patronize it despite the presence of five new nearby grocery stores.

It wasn’t the presence of the dollar store that kept grocery stores away for so long; there were many other factors not explored in any depth in the Feb. 16 article. Why expend so much effort targeting something that is not a real cause of the problem and that provides a benefit to the neighborhood?

Randell Hunt Norton, Washington

It is strange to me that dollar stores are seen as the problem rather than the poverty they serve. The article sounded like much of the thinking in our country today. Dollar stores are not the problem; they are the canaries in the coal mine. Maybe we should be paying attention.

Frank Escalona, The Plains