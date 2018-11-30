Another breakfast was ruined for me as I read the Nov. 28 front-page article “President on climate evidence: ‘I don’t see it.’ ” Then I read about how Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy are voluntarily and at significant expense rolling out a program to capture and harness methane emissions from hog farms in three states [“Smithfield Foods, Dominion Energy to harvest methane from hog manure,” news, Nov. 28]. What a remarkable contrast of reason, accountability and forward thinking.

Sadly, the burden is now on states and the private sector to address this dire state of climate emergency because our country’s rambling, irrational leader shows not the slightest understanding of basic science or the slightest intention of protecting our nation from this clear-cut threat. I hope other business leaders take notice of Smithfield and Dominion’s ingenuity. And I hope the media won’t let President Trump and his absurdity hog all the headlines.

Rebecca Frank, Oakton