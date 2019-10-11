Since Virginia re-regulated electric utilities in 2007, Dominion Energy has invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy. The result: cleaner round-the-clock power generation, solar power, offshore wind, energy storage, upgrades to the energy grid and the creation of more than 10,000 construction jobs. We all share the goal of keeping the power on 24/7 while building our state’s clean-energy future. We are doing so while keeping rates well below the national average and while making record investments in Virginia’s economy and energy security.

In their Oct. 6 Local Opinions essay, “Va. must reform its energy economy,” Virginia Dels. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones and Lashrecse D. Aird called on us to do more. We appreciate the sentiment. But at Dominion Energy, we never stop working to produce and deliver more reliable, clean, affordable energy.

If the challenge is to build the largest and most diverse portfolio of clean energy here in Virginia, challenge accepted. Today, offshore wind relies on a European supply chain, and solar relies on a supply chain from China. Building the most robust clean-energy portfolio among U.S. utilities in Virginia means a stronger economy and a cleaner environment.

In just the past two months, we announced an industry-leading electric school bus initiative, the largest offshore wind farm in the nation, a sweeping grid-modernization program and innovative solar partnerships with T-Mobile and Dulles International Airport. There is much more to come.

William L. Murray, Richmond

The writer is senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications for Dominion Energy.

