In their Oct. 6 Local Opinions essay, “Va. must reform its energy economy,” Virginia Dels. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones and Lashrecse D. Aird called on us to do more. We appreciate the sentiment. But at Dominion Energy, we never stop working to produce and deliver more reliable, clean, affordable energy.
If the challenge is to build the largest and most diverse portfolio of clean energy here in Virginia, challenge accepted. Today, offshore wind relies on a European supply chain, and solar relies on a supply chain from China. Building the most robust clean-energy portfolio among U.S. utilities in Virginia means a stronger economy and a cleaner environment.
In just the past two months, we announced an industry-leading electric school bus initiative, the largest offshore wind farm in the nation, a sweeping grid-modernization program and innovative solar partnerships with T-Mobile and Dulles International Airport. There is much more to come.
William L. Murray, Richmond
The writer is senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications for Dominion Energy.