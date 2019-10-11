Since Virginia re-regulated electric utilities in 2007, Dominion Energy has invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy. The result: cleaner round-the-clock power generation, solar power, offshore wind, energy storage, upgrades to the energy grid and the creation of more than 10,000 construction jobs. We all share the goal of keeping the power on 24/7 while building our state’s clean-energy future. We are doing so while keeping rates well below the national average and while making record investments in Virginia’s economy and energy security.