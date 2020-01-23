We agree with the Jan. 19 Local Opinions essay by Mike Tidwell and Ruth McElroy Amundsen, “Virginia could give ratepayers and the climate a break,” that clean and renewable energy expansion is good for the environment and the economy. However, we do not view decades-old hydro in other states as an adequate substitute for creating new clean energy and new jobs here in Virginia. We do all this while providing rates below the national average and transforming the grid for even greater reliability to our customers.
Dominion supports legislation encouraging more clean and renewable energy, low rates and the excellent reliability our customers desire.
William L. Murray, Richmond
The writer is senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications for Dominion Energy.