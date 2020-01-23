Dominion Energy is shaping a clean-energy future for Virginia. Don’t just take my word for it. Dominion is focused on building the largest offshore wind project in North America off Virginia Beach with enough energy to power 650,000 homes at peak. We’re partnering with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a global leader in wind-turbine manufacturing and evaluating local supply-chain development opportunities to reduce costs and create jobs. We are quickly expanding our solar portfolio in the commonwealth. In just two years, we’ll have enough solar in operation or under development to power an additional 750,000 homes. Plus, we’re helping Virginia and companies across the states meet their renewable-energy goals. We’re also working with other industries, such as agriculture and transportation, to provide solutions to climate change. Our industry-leading electric school bus initiative and natural gas investments will help spur further emissions reductions.

We agree with the Jan. 19 Local Opinions essay by Mike Tidwell and Ruth McElroy Amundsen, “Virginia could give ratepayers and the climate a break,” that clean and renewable energy expansion is good for the environment and the economy. However, we do not view decades-old hydro in other states as an adequate substitute for creating new clean energy and new jobs here in Virginia. We do all this while providing rates below the national average and transforming the grid for even greater reliability to our customers.

Dominion supports legislation encouraging more clean and renewable energy, low rates and the excellent reliability our customers desire.

William L. Murray, Richmond

The writer is senior vice president for corporate affairs and communications for Dominion Energy.