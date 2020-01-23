Dominion Energy is shaping a clean-energy future for Virginia. Don’t just take my word for it. Dominion is focused on building the largest offshore wind project in North America off Virginia Beach with enough energy to power 650,000 homes at peak. We’re partnering with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a global leader in wind-turbine manufacturing and evaluating local supply-chain development opportunities to reduce costs and create jobs. We are quickly expanding our solar portfolio in the commonwealth. In just two years, we’ll have enough solar in operation or under development to power an additional 750,000 homes. Plus, we’re helping Virginia and companies across the states meet their renewable-energy goals. We’re also working with other industries, such as agriculture and transportation, to provide solutions to climate change. Our industry-leading electric school bus initiative and natural gas investments will help spur further emissions reductions.