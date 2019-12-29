Under Dominion’s monopoly, Virginians pay above the national average for electricity. The company doesn’t talk about the fact that it owns thousands of miles of natural gas pipelines and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Virginia State Corporation Commission allow up to a 14 percent annual return on investment. Natural gas is Dominion’s leading source of fuel for generating electricity; wind and solar supply less than 4 percent of the mix.
Also worth noting is that chief executive Tom Farrell’s compensation was more than $15.5 million in 2017.
Dominion, it’s time to update your news releases and talk about something other than the need for rate increases.
Earle Mitchell, Springfield