Regarding the Dec. 26 Metro article “Fairfax to grow solar efforts”:

Dominion Energy Vice President of Public Policy and State Affairs Katharine Bond needs to work on her “spin” verbiage. Whenever the term “renewable energy” pops up, Dominion’s response can be anticipated: We need to raise the rates to make up for the lost revenue.

Under Dominion’s monopoly, Virginians pay above the national average for electricity. The company doesn’t talk about the fact that it owns thousands of miles of natural gas pipelines and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Virginia State Corporation Commission allow up to a 14 percent annual return on investment. Natural gas is Dominion’s leading source of fuel for generating electricity; wind and solar supply less than 4 percent of the mix.

Also worth noting is that chief executive Tom Farrell’s compensation was more than $15.5 million in 2017.

Dominion, it’s time to update your news releases and talk about something other than the need for rate increases.

Earle Mitchell, Springfield