I saw the Ballet Nacional de Cuba on May 29, opening night. The company was amazing dancing “Don Quixote.” The audience whooped and applauded the dancers as they finished each climactic dance routine. At the end of the performance, the entire audience stood for many minutes, clapping and cheering this wonderful performance. My friends and I, Kennedy Center Washington Ballet fans for almost 30 years, all agreed it was one of the best ballets we had seen. Was reviewer Sarah L. Kaufman even aware of the rapt attendees or the long standing ovation as they gave their audience “review” on their feet [“Like its title character, ‘Quixote’ is stuck in the past,” Style, May 31]?

Her review was damning. She wrote off the performance as disappointing and limited and said the leading (fantastic) ballerina, Viengsay Valdés, was “tired” and “underpowered” and that her footwork was “less-than-sparkling.” Valdés was breathtaking. We loved the unusual costumes of Spanish colors and myriad details, such as the “barber role” lead dancer, Dani Hernández, who had barber stripes on his costume.

Lois Mandelberg, Falls Church