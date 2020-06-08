The president’s behavior in the face of evident injustice has no counterpart in Catholic social teaching, which points in the opposite direction.

John C. Hirsh, Washington

I’m a graduate of the Naval Academy and was an active-duty submarine officer until this May. To many people, my time in the Navy defines who I am and what I stand for. I’m proud of the sailors and officers with whom I’ve served, and I’m proud to be a submariner and a Naval Academy graduate.

That is why it’s embarrassing to admit that for four years I attended classes and functions in buildings named for Confederate officers. Maury Hall and the Buchanan House host midshipmen, sailors, officers and guests while tacitly endorsing the white supremacy that the Confederacy stood for. The Navy values diversity and the contributions of sailors of all backgrounds. It is unconscionable that black officers or sailors should be made to feel unwelcome or undervalued.

The Naval Academy should take this opportunity to rename both buildings in honor of one of the many graduates who better represent its values.

Logan Roy, Portsmouth, N.H.

Regarding the June 5 front-page article “Heavy fortification, wide perimeter are major changes for the ‘People’s House’”:

As he cowered in his bunker or ordered stun grenades to be tossed at protesters and a church, finally the president has done it. As promised so loud for so long, he has built a wall to protect the border (of his house). Only one problem: The Mexicans aren’t paying for it. We taxpayers are.

Richard H. Allan III, Charlottesville

The June 4 Style article “A surreal scene, outside a sanctuary,” made one detail about the violent, illegal clearing of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square on June 1 disturbingly clear: “At 6:43 p.m. the president enters the Rose Garden and begins speaking, as sounds of violence echo overhead from Lafayette Square.”

The timing of the park being cleared offers proof to me that President Trump wanted to have sounds of violence as an auditory backdrop to his staged tough-guy act. Peaceful, singing protests didn’t fit his narrative. So his attorney general ordered an abrupt override of a local curfew to orchestrate a suitable soundtrack. Damning coincidence? Thanks for including that damningly important detail.

Deborah Hensley, Washington

As statues of Confederate leaders come down, let’s not forget the Monument to Confederate Gen. Albert Pike here in the District. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) has called for its removal. It is time for that vestige of hatred to be gone.

Steve Holmer, Washington

I find that as the protests persist, I have grown to realize that they are a call for much more than justice for the death of George Floyd. My empathy grows for the long-term inequality in the society, and the blindness to the many manifestations. Condoleezza Rice wrote in her June 5 op-ed, “This moment cries out for us to confront race in America,” that beyond protests “a systemic change is necessary to make our institutions more just.”

The best place to start is education.

I suggest that we create a situation in which all schools, whether originally predominantly white or black, are more evenly balanced. Achievement of that goal would require the transportation of white students into the predominantly black neighborhoods. Typically, these are the schools that are understaffed, under-resourced and underequipped.

When all children undergo the same experience, whether from a wealthy or poor district, real change and real balance can occur. And, perhaps, when people learn together as children, they will behave differently as adults.