Regarding Ed Rendell’s Sept. 12 op-ed, “Elizabeth Warren’s hypocrisy”:

Here’s another campaign finance hypocrisy in which our elected leaders engage. Between 1983 and 2006, I managed trade association political action committees for the National Cable Television Association, the Air Transport Association of America and the U.S. Telecom Association. Multiple times I received calls from candidates asking for campaign contributions that did not come from a PAC. I would have to call some of those who regularly contributed to the PAC and ask them to write their checks to the candidate’s campaign rather than to the PAC. These holier-than-thou candidates would then boast about how they did not take PAC contributions, yet they solicited PACs to arrange for contributions from the very same individuals who contributed to the PAC.

My successors tell me this sham continues.

Edward A. Merlis, McLean

Read more letters to the editor.