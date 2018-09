Transportation Security Administration officials test portable screening technology to detect explosives and other weapons at Union Station in Washington on May 9. (Transportation Security Administration/Transportation Security Administration)

The Sept. 2 Metro article about arming teachers, “A rural school district prepares for a fight,” should be paired with the Sept. 2 Metro article “Could body scanners be coming to Metro?” Why not use those scanners in schools? Seems to me that safety sure beats privacy — for a change.

Wendy Shelley, Alexandria