As an American Jew, I am particularly incensed when President Trump uses purported anti-Semitism as an excuse for his vile and false attacks on four congresswomen of color [“President praises N.C. rally chanters as ‘patriots,’ ” front page, July 20 ]. What I saw on that stage in North Carolina was the height of hypocrisy and the depth of moral depravity. Let’s be clear: The same Trump supporters who want to “make America white” also want to make it Jew-less. And their pro-Israel cheers are dubious at best.

All forms of bigotry and discrimination are bad for the United States and must be denounced. We should not be fooled.

Leesa A. Shem-Tov, Frederick

