Regarding the June 24 Metro article “On Main Street no more”:

Since taking office in December, I’ve been inspired by the residents, businesses and visitors who share my commitment to building a resilient Ellicott City that will be an example to future generations. As historic Ellicott City prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, our community is united in preserving the character and appeal of our town for the next 250 years. Our flood mitigation plan, called Ellicott City Safe and Sound, has already resulted in the removal of more than eight tons of debris from our county’s waterways and the installation of high-ground access-point signs to provide guidance out of the flood plain. Cleanup work is underway at several of the buildings the county recently purchased on Lower Main Street, while damaged roads are being quickly repaired and reopened.

Every day, progress is happening to ensure that the plan is moving forward on schedule. Several proposals are in development, negotiations are ongoing with property owners for the acquisition of needed property, and several capital projects are in the design stage. Ellicott City is making progress and remains one of Maryland’s most historic and interesting places.

Calvin Ball, Ellicott City

The writer, a Democrat, is Howard County executive.