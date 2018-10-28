Regarding the Oct. 26 editorial “Fake news? There’s an app for that.”:

The truth about WhatsApp is that it is neither good nor bad. It’s just a technological tool that can be used multiple ways, and only the heart of the user determines its good use or abuse. Thus, “responsibility” for the spread of “disinformation and violence” can rest only with those who use WhatsApp or other technologies. We humans are never going to change this fundamental characteristic of every technology. We can barely change our own minds.

Our best hope for knowing what the truth is and what is fake was offered to us more than 240 years ago by the author and signers of the Declaration of Independence who found certain truths to be self-evident.

Chuck Woolery, Rockville