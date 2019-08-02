Regarding the many articles written following each mass shooting, including the July 30 editorial “ ‘Why?’ ”:

Like many of my fellow citizens, I have become numb to the almost daily reports of random shootings across our country. In nearly every piece, responsibility is placed on our elected leaders to enact legislation and other measures aimed at reducing such tragedies. But how can we fault those elected officials? After all, aren’t they simply following the will of those who elected them? Watching and reading about these incidents, one can easily conclude that a majority of Americans must truly enjoy gathering in places of worship to offer prayers, placing flowers at makeshift memorials, attending funerals and taking part in whatever other symbolic acts are organized in the aftermath of each tragic event. How else can we explain why these same Americans continue to elect representatives who refuse to at least attempt to pass rational legislation?

Sadly, yet another community has learned the consequence of such inaction on the national level.

Michael Goldfinger, Rockville

