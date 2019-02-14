As a Democrat, but more as an American, I am weary of those who defend the three Virginia leaders under scrutiny and investigation. I am wearier of forgiveness based on the “culture” prevalent in Virginia during the time of their transgressions. Those of us who grew up during the civil rights era of the late 1960s know better.

I watched people of all colors, genders and sexual orientations march with the brave leaders who strove for a better and fairer America. Regardless of culture, background or wealth, we knew then what was wrong and what was right. The donning of blackface has never been right or justified, nor has the assault of women. You were either raised to understand that or you weren’t, but don’t dare blame the culture of the era. It was wrong then; it’s wrong now.

Andy Hare, Waldorf

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is correct historically in saying that the first blacks brought to Virginia in 1619 were not defined as slaves but as servants, as were the white indentured servants [“Northam wants to read about race. Historians suggest he start with these books.,” PowerPost, Feb. 12]. Was there a difference in the way black servants were treated? Yes. The distinction between the white indentured servant and black was clarified in 1660 in the first of the slave laws, Act XXII. It’s probably out of print, but in “Progress Against the Tide,” E. Dorian Gadsden writes about those early days as he examined the progression of harsh laws in each century designed to control the lives of this country’s black population.

Dorothy M. Miller, Washington