According to his April 7 op-ed, “Crony capitalism disguised as patriotism,” George F. Will is concerned that the Jones Act, which requires that ships delivering cargo between U.S. ports be U.S.-owned, U.S.-made and U.S.-crewed, imposes an undue burden on American business, and thus supports Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) Open America’s Waters Act.

But I suspect that cargo shipped over water has fallen by half since 1960 not because of the Jones Act, as Mr. Will claimed, but because most of the interstate highway system has been built since then. I also doubt that imports of corn feed from Canada or rock salt from Chile would decline after the Jones Act’s repeal, as Mr. Will suggested, given the multitude of other factors responsible for our nation’s $600 billion trade deficit.

Most dubious was Mr. Will’s claim that “merchant mariners have fewer jobs” because of the Jones Act, given his recognition that repealing the act would reduce shipping costs by replacing U.S.-owned, U.S.-made, and U.S.-crewed ships with low-wage “foreign competition in transportation.”

In my view, patriots can support a law that promotes U.S. shipbuilding and high-paying jobs in the merchant marine, even if it imposes modest “dispersed costs” on interstate commerce.

Karl von Schriltz, McLean