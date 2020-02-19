But who is actually responsible for what the Senate accomplishes, and why does Mr. Will neglect to even mention them? The chief architect of the Senate’s “descent into irrelevance” has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). As majority leader since January 2015, Mr. McConnell has stewarded the decline of this once-great institution. That the 116th Congress has voted on only 20 amendments and that the Finance Committee has had only one substantive markup in its 13 months falls at the feet of only one person: Mr. McConnell.
If Mr. Will is unhappy with the trajectory of the Senate, he should be training his prodigious opining skills on Mr. McConnell.
Maurice Werner, Washington