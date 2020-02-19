In his Feb. 16 op-ed, “The Senate’s descent into irrelevance,” George F. Will bemoaned the “bipartisan bonhomie” in “disregarding rules and violating norms.” He used the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, “larded with Democratic policy objectives,” as evidence of this descent into irrelevance. Mr. Will cited another instance of the Senate’s decline: the passage of the December “$1.4 trillion spending extravaganza.” In both cases, Mr. Will quoted Republican senators who are unhappy with the outcomes and are seemingly powerless to effect an outcome that would be worthy of the Senate, while implying that the Democrats are at least as, if not chiefly, responsible for this.

But who is actually responsible for what the Senate accomplishes, and why does Mr. Will neglect to even mention them? The chief architect of the Senate’s “descent into irrelevance” has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). As majority leader since January 2015, Mr. McConnell has stewarded the decline of this once-great institution. That the 116th Congress has voted on only 20 amendments and that the Finance Committee has had only one substantive markup in its 13 months falls at the feet of only one person: Mr. McConnell. 

If Mr. Will is unhappy with the trajectory of the Senate, he should be training his prodigious opining skills on Mr. McConnell.

Maurice Werner, Washington