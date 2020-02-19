In his Feb. 16 op-ed, “The Senate’s descent into irrelevance,” George F. Will bemoaned the “bipartisan bonhomie” in “disregarding rules and violating norms.” He used the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, “larded with Democratic policy objectives,” as evidence of this descent into irrelevance. Mr. Will cited another instance of the Senate’s decline: the passage of the December “$1.4 trillion spending extravaganza.” In both cases, Mr. Will quoted Republican senators who are unhappy with the outcomes and are seemingly powerless to effect an outcome that would be worthy of the Senate, while implying that the Democrats are at least as, if not chiefly, responsible for this.