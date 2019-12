Though WADA is evidently not the most reliable when it comes to regulating all doping cases, it was justified in placing the ban on Russia because of the country’s presentation of false information. Even athletes from Russia, who won 17 medals in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, say the ban might have been too harsh but realize the lack of effort from Russia’s anti-doping agency. WADA’s “problematic laboratories” that “lacked rigor” have minimal effect on its unanimous decision on the ban.