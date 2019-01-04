In the Dec. 30 Style essay “The best years laid ground for future hit films,” Monica Hesse rightly cited 1939 as providing “scaffolding” for movies to come, but then disparaged films other than “The Wizard of Oz” as essentially “sideshows.” She particularly took issue with “Gone With the Wind” because it had a “soft focus” on slavery and the scene in which Rhett carries Scarlett upstairs is likely to make current moviegoers “vomit.” While I agree that 1939 was the best year in movie history, as a “Gone With the Wind” fan and a black woman, I couldn’t disagree with her other views more.

Yes, the story is told from the perspective of the South (rather than of the slave), but it is still a very good story. The roles and expectations of women, men, race and class are on full display and affect us still today. Margaret Mitchell essentially wrote a tale about those who had gumption and those who didn’t. At its heart is a story of survival. Every generation will have something happen that will rock its world, so it had better be ready. This is why “Gone With the Wind” is a quintessential American story and a classic movie.

Vicky T. Robinson, Woodbridge