As an avid Nationals fan, I have relished the positive and welcoming atmosphere at our home games. Cheers for ex-Nats in “visitors” uniforms, including Ian Desmond and Denard Span, made me proud of our collective sportsmanship, particularly in contrast to the years of boos hoisted at ex-Phillie Jayson Werth by his former fans — at times so detracting from the spirit of the sport that I’d mute my television for away games. Thus, I was stunned and dismayed by many fans’ rude response to Bryce Harper’s return to the District, as noted in Thomas Boswell’s April 3 Sports column, “Nats fans let him hear it, then Bryce had his say.”

Such disrespect and pettiness have no place in sports and do nothing more than detract from the baseball experience and serve as negative role modeling for our children. Let’s not be the kind of fans that make people reach for their TV remote mute buttons.

Karen Troccoli, Bethesda