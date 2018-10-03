Regarding Rashida Mims’s Sept. 30 Local Opinions essay, “Hotels are thriving. Why are they worried about my Airbnb listing?”:

The short-term-rental issue isn’t about hotels. Airbnb is trying to deflect attention from the real issue: Commercial investor hosts are buying up residential homes and depleting housing options for permanent D.C. residents and negatively affecting neighborhoods citywide.

These illegal commercial hotel operations are driving up our rental prices and lowering the availability of affordable housing for hard-working taxpayers who work and live in the District.

The D.C. Council, by limiting home-sharing to primary residences in its short-term-rental bill, is helping to put an end to the unfairness occurring in the D.C. housing market. The bill, which is moving through the council and could be passed this month or next, would put an end to these commercial operators buying up the available D.C. residential units while protecting real home-sharing and affordable housing options.

D.C. residents — including our workers, the single mothers, teachers, firefighters, police officers and all those who give everything serving the District community while struggling to find an affordable home in this region — should come first.

Graylin Presbury, Washington

The writer is president of the

D.C. Federation of Civic Associations.