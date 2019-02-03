Regarding the Jan. 31 front-page article “Abortion bill in Va. sparks GOP furor far and wide”:

Republicans deliberately distorted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) words when he gave a thoughtful and medically sound response to a question concerning a bill introduced in the Virginia House by Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) that would adjust procedures for late-term abortions. And The Post disappointingly joined the deception.

Mr. Northam, a pediatric neurologist who has dedicated his life to the care and welfare of children, was explicitly clear about the circumstances in which a late-term fetus would be delivered; he then discussed the procedure of care and consideration following such action. Republicans, desperately trying to identify a wedge issue to stop their nationwide political free fall, cynically selected only the second part of the governor’s comments, which, taken alone, could seem damning. However, when added to the actual context in which they were spoken, they were part of a normal, if difficult, commentary on a very challenging procedure. But The Post waited until late in the article before offering the full statement, in full context, that would easily eliminate virtually all of the GOP’s faux outrage. The end of the article allowed for Democratic explanations and clarifications that created a fuller, accurate, correct portrait of the situation, but misleading statements from Republicans carried the front page and half of the second page of the article.

Adam Shubert, Herndon