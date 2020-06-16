Given that even one word matters, how sad that those who know better speak with words that inflame and alienate rather than resonate and unify, choosing words such as “defund” and “abolish” police departments when they meant “reform,” “fix,” “renew,” “transform,” “cleanse” or “overhaul.” Both in the District and Minneapolis, the inflammatory words were weaponized in an effort to humiliate two courageous mayors into a position they courageously chose not to take. Both said “No.” Those “no’s” keep faith with the peacemakers and the millions of Americans unified to value our police. And value their victims.

If given a choice, few would choose to abolish or defund these services but rather to eliminate abuses. Indeed, those who used the words to inflame say, when asked to explain, that they actually seek reform and renewal. Repair is not destruction — conflating them serves neither the people nor the country.

Phyllis Mindell, Washington

I don’t believe in defunding the police. I believe in disarming them of military equipment designed for war.

After 9/11, President George W. Bush spent a lot of money equipping law enforcement with military gear. Everyone was scared about what would happen next. Arming our police departments sounded like a reasonable step. The good news is that local police departments haven’t had to fight any nasty terrorists on American soil. The bad news is that this gear changed the culture of police departments and was turned on U.S. citizens.

It is time for the federal government to define exactly what equipment law enforcement may have in its inventory to protect its citizens. As we have observed in the District, the presence of paramilitary law enforcement exacerbates otherwise peaceful demonstrations. The absence on June 6 of a well-armed security presence in what was then the largest of a series of demonstrations resulted in a day without serious incidents.

Don’t defund. Disarm (of the military gear). If such gear is needed, call the National Guard. “We” are not the enemy of those who serve in our local police departments. They should not be armed assuming we are.

Alan P. Alborn, Manassas