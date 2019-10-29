Cancer is a medical disease dealing with cells that mutate and systematically destroy the body, one organ at a time if it is metastatic. I know, as I am a seven-year breast cancer survivor who had a double mastectomy, 16 weeks of horrible chemotherapy and four weeks of radiation. I was a 40-year-old single mom, and my cancer was caught on a routine mammogram since I had health insurance. I am at a higher risk of cervical cancer because of the type of chemotherapy I had. I ask Mr. Capehart to walk a mile in the shoes of any cancer patient or family member who has lost someone to cancer before he carelessly and thoughtlessly trivializes the word.