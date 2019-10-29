I agree with many sentiments in Jonathan Capehart’s commentary [“Trump trivializes lynching — and two senators justify it,” Oct. 23, op-ed] noting that President Trump trivialized the word “lynching,” a word representative in U.S. history of harming African Americans. However, using the word “cancer” to describe Mr. Trump’s behavior is trivializing the experience of those who had cancer, have it currently, are the caregiver of a cancer patient or are a health professional working with cancer patients or research.

Cancer is a medical disease dealing with cells that mutate and systematically destroy the body, one organ at a time if it is metastatic. I know, as I am a seven-year breast cancer survivor who had a double mastectomy, 16 weeks of horrible chemotherapy and four weeks of radiation. I was a 40-year-old single mom, and my cancer was caught on a routine mammogram since I had health insurance. I am at a higher risk of cervical cancer because of the type of chemotherapy I had. I ask Mr. Capehart to walk a mile in the shoes of any cancer patient or family member who has lost someone to cancer before he carelessly and thoughtlessly trivializes the word.

Kate Sinkins, Arlington

AD
AD