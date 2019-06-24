Oberlin College is receiving its comeuppance for what many, including a Lorain County jury, understandably view as excessive and illegal behavior by a small number of students and one administrator. George F. Will, in his June 20 op-ed, “Oberlin’s liberal disgrace,” seized on the reckless incident and its aftermath to condemn Oberlin.

As a 1970 graduate who has expressed frustration with certain Oberlin excesses going back to the 1960s, I suggest everyone take a deep breath. Mr. Will exploited this incident, which involved a handful of students, by grotesquely mischaracterizing the entirety of the college, its students and its legacy. When the struggles for abolition, women’s equality, civil rights and an end to unjust wars and discrimination against LGBTQ people and others were far from popular steps toward a more just society, Oberlin students were unfailingly in the lead. Laws were broken, mistakes were made, condemnations were issued in all these cases, but the integrity and contribution of the college were not demeaned as they are in the present, unfortunate case. Mr. Will should not use his vaunted rhetoric to reduce a distinguished academic institution to an absurd caricature.

John A. Lawrence, Washington

