Christine Emba, in her June 27 op-ed, “There’s a right way to be uncivil,” attempted to draw a line between excusable and inexcusable forms of protests against the Trump administration. While she rightly condemned any form of violence or the incitement of crowds to harass Trump officials, she concluded that the “normal rules of engagement are no longer the best fit for this quite abnormal time.” She implied that officials such as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should expect various forms of disruption to their private lives, such as what has occurred to date, because they are highly compensated and choose to work for President Trump. There seems to be a consensus forming on the left that this view is valid.

One line (not the only line) dividing what is right and wrong is whether any such action puts the targeted person or their group in a threatening situation. After all, when one is surrounded by an angry heckling crowd, who knows whether one or more people has violent intentions? A crowd has the ability to surround and trap someone and their family. One shove or punch could quickly escalate into something very unfortunate.

I don’t think swing voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania are too enamored of what the left appears to be encouraging.

Bob Hugman, Woodbridge