Mark F. Clark, Silver Spring

With all due respect, I disagree with retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule. No one can argue that the heroes he described are all incredibly deserving of recognition. But Army forts don’t need to be named after anyone, man or woman.

Look at the Navy. One of the largest concentration of naval forces in the world is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. Other Navy bases — Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and many others — are named after the cities and towns in which they reside. Maybe it’s time the Army incorporated the names of the locales where its bases reside. It wouldn’t be the first time. Many Army posts around the world are associated with their localities.

I spent 22 years in the Army and was stationed at places such as Baumholder, Erlangen and Ansbach, and never once wondered why they weren’t named after a person. I also spent a couple of tours at Fort Hood, and I love the place. But I have no issues with renaming it. Why not rename Fort Hood as Army Post Killeen or Fort Benning as Army Post Columbus or something similar? As a soldier for life, I associated with my regiment or unit I was assigned to, not the post or fort I was stationed at. Maybe it’s time to join our communities.

Ben Santos, Bowie

I liked the June 19 essay suggesting new names for the 10 U.S. Army bases named after Confederate soldiers and one named for a slave plantation. Another Army veteran worthy of consideration is Louis Zamperini, the subject of Laura Hillenbrand’s biography (and the later film) “Unbroken.”

He was a competitor in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, enlisted in the Army Air Corps, served heroically in B-24s over the Pacific, and somehow survived 47 days in a life raft and two more years in brutal Japanese prisoner camps. He lived to 97 and became a Christian evangelist who practiced what he preached by visiting some of his former prison guards in Japan to forgive them.

“Fort Zamperini” has a nice ring to it.

Jeffrey Lubbers, Takoma Park

A crisp salute to retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule for “What to rename the Army bases that honor Confederate soldiers.” These bulwarks of our national defense deserve to be named for men and women to whom those serving can look with pride. The bankruptcy of the current names is seen in how many would never have been affixed to Confederate forts — bad generals.

Braxton Bragg’s Confederate career was nearly devoid of victory, he was hated by his men, and his officers petitioned Jefferson Davis to remove him. His only asset was loyalty to Davis, who rewarded that. When Davis subsequently sent him to lead the defenses of Wilmington, N.C., the Confederacy’s last open port, one Richmond newspaper headlined its story: “Bragg to Wilmington. Good-bye, Wilmington.”

A base as much honored as the one in Fayetteville, N.C., deserves to carry the name of Matthew Ridgway, a true American hero. The other choices — from Audie Murphy and Charles Young to Margaret Corbin and Roy Benavidez, and especially the loyal George Thomas — also are wise and honor our most worthy traditions. Our military and civilian leaders would honor themselves to make these changes.

Frank A. Buhrman, Carroll Valley, Pa.

I appreciated retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule’s suggestion that Fort Pickett be renamed after Union Gen. George “Pap” Thomas. Thomas played key roles in the Civil War’s western theater, especially Tennessee, where he was known as the “Rock of Chickamauga” and the “Sledge of Nashville.” At Nashville (December 1864), his soldiers decimated the forces of Confederate Gen. John Hood, who were attempting to cut Union supply lines in an effort to relieve the siege of Atlanta. Hood, who has an Army base named after him, as the writer noted, resigned his officer’s commission shortly thereafter.

Jonathan M. Gill, Fairfax

The full page devoted to the renaming of Army bases in the South, “What to rename the Army bases that honor Confederate soldiers,” was just excellent. It’s one thing to condemn the current names, another to thoughtfully recommend replacements. It only makes sense to honor those who served our country, not those who chose to fight as traitors against the United States.

The time is now to pay homage to heroes and patriots. Slavery is a stain on our collective conscience. It can’t be erased. It can, however, be assigned to recognition in museums, not public spaces.

Howard Freedlander, Easton