The Jan. 28 Style article “Deep trouble” was a tour de force. The effects of climate change are all around us. Without our realizing it, they creep into our psyche and attack our sense of well-being. The article was right that we must accept there is no magic cure that will bring everything back to the way it was. That does not mean we are helpless. Small steps have a way of adding up. Use a little less electricity. Talk to your friends and relatives about climate change. Also support bigger steps. Last month, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the Senate that would put a fee on fossil fuels at their source and distribute the proceeds to households. Like the other actions big and small, it’s a step we can take.

Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville