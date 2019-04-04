The March 31 Metro article “Maryland residents seek answers on toll lane proposal” noted that Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn wants “shockingly innovative” proposals from bidders for the huge $9 billion or more public-private-partnership toll-road project planned for Interstate 270 and the Beltway. If the goal was to generate innovative solutions to traffic congestion, Mr. Rahn would have first gathered data from Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick county governments, planning boards, commuters who use the roads, transit advocacy groups, and residents and businesses in communities flanking these highways about their wants and needs. Mr. Rahn then would have allowed diverse bidders to use the data to envision a wide range of innovative new solutions for moving people and freight, including re-striping lanes, some construction and novel types of mass transit to areas in the outer suburbs where people who drive on I-270 and the Beltway actually live.

Sadly, innovation has never really been on the table at all, since, as also noted in the article, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) private-public-partnership project has from its inception been based on for-profit “companies that would design, build, finance and operate” the project “in exchange for keeping the long-term toll revenue.” Mr. Rahn has essentially ignored input from citizens and county governments.

Not surprisingly, the few options retained for further study include minor variations on the toll-lane theme, which will attract bids from companies that build toll roads. When you are a hammer, all you know is nails. The results of the project will be shocking but certainly not the innovative solution we need.

Olivia Bartlett, Bethesda