The June 18 editorial “The peril of a Mexican Trump” warned that the election of Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador could lead to a Mexican version of President Trump and to a “reactionary” state-led economy similar to the one that put Venezuela in ruins. The editorial used the same scare tactics used by the billionaire business community in Mexico, yet, as the editorial admitted, Mr. López Obrador has tacked to the center and did a competent job as mayor of Mexico City 12 years ago.

Mr. López Obrador has in his future cabinet pragmatists and prominent businesspeople. The Mexican voters are disgusted with neoliberal economic policies, massive corruption and violence, and they are willing to give Mr. López Obrador a chance.

Mauricio Cortina, Silver Spring