Denver Riggleman in Washington, Va., in 2018. (Dayna Smith/For the Washington Post)
By Letters to the Editor

Virginia Republicans seem to be confused about extreme risk protection orders, also called “red flag” laws, which are meant to disarm at-risk people.

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) said the state doesn’t need an extreme risk protection order, or ERPO, law because emergency custody orders are already on the books. Some Republicans in Richmond are backing a bill to disarm people subjected to these orders.

An emergency custody order comes with detention for a medical evaluation, which is not only a high bar to weigh risk but also perpetuates the myth that mental illness is a root cause of gun violence. Contrast this with the House of Delegates’ true ERPO bill, sponsored by Del. Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax), which aims to temporarily disarm “a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others,” approved by a judge.

ERPOs save lives by preventing suicides, but they’re also preventing mass shootings and domestic-violence homicides. Gun-friendly Florida enacted an ERPO law after the shooting in Parkland.

Don’t fall for the GOP’s “red herring” bill.

Mike Fox, Crozet, Va.

The writer is a member of the Charlottesville chapter of Moms Demand Action.

