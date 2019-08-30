Virginia Republicans seem to be confused about extreme risk protection orders, also called “red flag” laws, which are meant to disarm at-risk people.

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) said the state doesn’t need an extreme risk protection order, or ERPO, law because emergency custody orders are already on the books. Some Republicans in Richmond are backing a bill to disarm people subjected to these orders.

An emergency custody order comes with detention for a medical evaluation, which is not only a high bar to weigh risk but also perpetuates the myth that mental illness is a root cause of gun violence. Contrast this with the House of Delegates’ true ERPO bill, sponsored by Del. Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (D-Fairfax), which aims to temporarily disarm “a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others,” approved by a judge.

ERPOs save lives by preventing suicides, but they’re also preventing mass shootings and domestic-violence homicides. Gun-friendly Florida enacted an ERPO law after the shooting in Parkland.

Don’t fall for the GOP’s “red herring” bill.

Mike Fox, Crozet, Va.

The writer is a member of the Charlottesville chapter of Moms Demand Action.

