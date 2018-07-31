The July 27 news article “As crashes rise, so do fears of riding in driverless cars” highlighted the growing interest in driverless cars. The article also mentioned recent surveys regarding people’s growing nervousness about riding in them. Unfortunately, the article helped to fan these concerns when it mentioned crashes by vehicles simply because they were owned by Waymo, a company in the driverless car business. The article cited two crashes in Arizona that happened when autonomous vehicles were being driven by humans — and even these were not the fault of the drivers of the Waymo vehicles.

My experience is that the common reaction from people who ride in a driverless vehicle for the first time is simply “Is that all there is?”

Richard Mudge, Potomac