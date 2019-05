From left, Country House, War of Will, Maximum Security and Code of Honor round the far turn as they head for the stretch during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 4. (John Minchillo/AP)

In his May 7 Sports column, Andrew Beyer concluded that the foul committed by Maximum Security in this year’s Kentucky Derby did not cause enough trouble to another horse to change the outcome of the race [“Stewards’ call was a bad one: Foul did not affect the outcome”]. The stewards consulted horse racing’s rules, which state that a horse committing a foul should be disqualified and placed behind the horse that was fouled.

Ellis Rottman, Rockville