Marc A. Thiessen’s April 26 op-ed, “Impeaching Trump will only help him,” irked me. Mr. Thiessen wrote, “Imagine that you were accused of a crime you knew you did not commit,” and President Trump “had to endure being accused of ‘treason.’ ” I get the feeling that Mr. Thiessen kind of feels sorry for Mr. Trump. This is the man whose campaign had more than 100 contacts with Russians. This is the man who lies on a daily basis, who insults his opponents, who sides with Russia over his own intelligence agencies’ findings and who surrounds himself with crooks, many found guilty and going to jail.

I just can’t trust the president, and I don’t feel sorry for what he has had to “endure.” It seems Mr. Trump’s vanity had a lot to do with not accepting the facts of Russian intrusion in our election, and that eventually led to this sad affair. Maybe Democrats shouldn’t waste their efforts on impeaching the president, but maybe Mr. Trump should take responsibility for his actions. He is the one who made this whole mess.

Paul Lojewski, Berlin