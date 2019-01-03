Robert J. Samuelson’s Dec. 31 op-ed, “Our unhappy new year,” was thought-provoking, though it left me conflicted. Mr. Samuelson thoroughly documented the declining faith in many of our institutions, but he did not account for much of the social progress in health care, income support programs and diminished discrimination in many areas. Does this suggest that progress, as conventionally measured, implies or causes pushback against existing institutions? Are we reaching diminished marginal utility in many of these areas? Do monopolies and excessive deregulation affect this?

Bruce D. Phillips, Fairfax

The writer is a former director of economic research at the Small Business Administration and former senior fellow at the National Federation of Independent Business.