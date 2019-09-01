The Aug. 22 Metro article “Correcting the District’s indigenous narrative” sadly neglected to mention three other indigenous/Native Americans in National Statuary Hall and throughout the U.S. Capitol. They are Sarah Winnemucca of the Paiute tribe representing Nevada; Washakie, the leader of the Shoshone people representing Wyoming; and Sequoyah, representing Oklahoma.

In all, there are six indigenous people representing six states in and around the Capitol who were very important in our history. Not mentioning these three important people was an injustice.

Additionally, I took offense with Wendy Helgemo, who said, “Here we are in contemporary society, and Native Americans remain invisible.” How could she say Native Americans are invisible when the beautiful and huge Liberty and Freedom totem poles dwarf everything else in Congressional Cemetery? Also, the article did not mention that Apache Chief Taza is buried in Congressional Cemetery, along with Choctaw Chief Pushmataha. I know these things as I just recently took a wonderful tour of Congressional Cemetery, and the two chiefs and the totem poles were pointed out and discussed on our tour.

Richard J. Landon, District Heights

