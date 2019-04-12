Regarding the April 8 front-page obituary for Michael E. Busch, “Md. House speaker helped shepherd landmark laws”:

In recounting Mr. Busch’s (D) rich legacy of accomplishment, leadership and humanity, his essential role in enactment of Maryland’s Healthy Air Act in 2006 deserves mention. This legislation required the state’s coal-fired power plants to reduce their emissions of pollutants that harm human health, over-fertilize the Chesapeake, acidify streams, reduce crop yields and forest health and contribute to our changing climate. Its success has benefited our quality of life, including our national parks, as well as the region’s economy. Suffice it to say that this historic legislation’s enactment was not guaranteed. More than a decade later, I remain inspired by a leader who used his influence to benefit the common good.

Joy M. Oakes, Arlington

The writer is senior regional director of the

Mid-Atlantic for the National Parks

Conservation Association.