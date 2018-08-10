Debris and destruction caused by Hurricane Irma on St. John Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Sept. 12, 2017. (Anthony Faiola/The Washington Post)

I agree with everything Margaret Sullivan wrote in her July 14 Style column, “Trump ignored the news, and Puerto Ricans died.” I was living in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the time of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. My residence had been in the Caribbean for 15 years, and I loved it.

Why have the U.S. Virgin Islands not received coverage? I am not sure when the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived at our island, but we didn’t have phone service for three months. We couldn’t get around because the roads were horrendous. One needed at least an SUV to manage the potholes. And we didn’t even have talk of FEMA for a good three weeks. And, of course, no power or water and little food for a long time.

My best friend and an acquaintance died after the storm. There were many deaths after the hurricanes that were not counted simply because they were “after.” People had major stress afterward.

Since then, I have moved to the mainland United States and am residing in Colorado. I left at the end of December. Phones still were working on and off at that time. Power wasn’t restored to the entire island, and many people had only blue tarps for roofs. Many places still do not have roofs or sliding glass doors.

While I lived there, the general feeling was that the Virgin Islands were like an unwanted stepchild.

I wish the mainland news would take note that we endured two Category 5 hurricanes and need help.

Danielle Dunscombe, Denver