Our society is changing because of an aging population, but this is caused far more by a higher proportion of old people than by individuals living to be older. Declining fertility is the driving force that has resulted in a larger proportion of old people relative to young ones. This is what is creating the tension, along with concomitant changes in family life, labor participation and other factors.

This vital intellectual exercise appears to miss a key, and perhaps pivotal, piece. How we live, the shifts of resources and emphasis Ms. Carstensen suggests require rethinking how we use time — and we use time one day at a time. The makeup of that daily allocation varies widely in regions of the country and even more so across the globe. Neighbors living on the East and West coasts, consumed by their work and sometimes the need to work more than one job, have little time for their families or other neighbors. Stanford would do well to consider the consequences of communities so frayed by collapsing social networks that mutually supportive relationships — people coming together to give their time and care to one another in dynamic networks — become stunted or nonexistent.