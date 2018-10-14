A migrant mother walks with her two daughters on their way to the port of entry to ask for asylum in the United States on June 21 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

We must continue to focus on the agony of children separated from their parents by the Trump administration.

This indefensible tolerance for cruelty toward children reveals the big lie of the current Republican Party. On the one hand, Republicans espouse family values based on Judeo-Christian religious principles. On the other hand, they support policies of cruelty toward the sick, the poor, the victimized and the vulnerable.

Reductions in food stamps, cuts in public housing, reduced health-care coverage, reduced worker and environmental protections, criminal-justice inequities and cruelty toward immigrant children are all part of the Republican crusade against our most vulnerable Americans. They do this while cynically legislating to protect the privileged and the wealthy.

Meanwhile, the heartbreaking separation of babies and children from their parents is not over.

Marilyn Higgs, Severna Park