In her Jan. 1 op-ed, “Can the U.S. avoid Japan’s demographic disaster?,” Catherine Rampell wrote about 2017 producing the fewest babies in the United States in the past 30 years. She contrasted it with Japan’s “demographic disaster.” Like many people, Ms. Rampell seems to believe that more babies are better. It’s not so, especially on a planet struggling with climate change.

When I was born in 1941, there were 2 billion people on Earth. Now there are more than 7 billion. It seems unlikely that climate change would be a concern if there were still only 2 billion people in the world today. To save the planet, and maybe human civilization, we should think more about helping the global population stabilize at some level below 7 billion over several generations.

Lex Rieffel, Washington