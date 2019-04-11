Oanh Ngo Usadi and her book club friends and many others are making life much more complicated than need be [“I’ve embraced the ‘ma’am’ in me,” Sunday Opinion, April 7]. When I meet someone in the supermarket or on the street, I say “hello” or just “hi.” This is the case for young and old, male or female, and even sometimes for a cat or a dog. It’s been this way for about 70 years. Life can get complicated enough on its own without us humans trying to make it even more so.

David Blackburn, Gaithersburg