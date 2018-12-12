In Eastern Oregon, I live with the repercussions of Ammon Bundy’s hypocritical, anti-government lawlessness on a daily basis. The Dec. 9 news article “After backlash for caravan support, Ammon Bundy unplugs from Facebook” didn’t mention that the two sentences of his first quote played extremely loose with the facts. He and his family created a movement — he didn’t have to join — that brought together all variety of anti-government groups. He, his family and his lieutenants overtly recruited them; that is pretty well-documented.

There is a book out there that describes how a ranching family like his operates: “Welfare Ranching: Subsidized Destruction of the American West.” We all own our public lands. We decided it was okay to lease them to ranchers for well below market value, but his welfare family thought they should get it free. My family would have seized the cattle of and sued the pants off leaseholders who didn’t pay what they owed for running cattle on our land.

Mr. Bundy got off on technicalities more than once. To give him ink is to do taxpaying Americans a disservice.

Rick Meis, Halfway, Ore.